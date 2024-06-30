Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer at RIMPAC 2024

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Roberto Martinez, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, engages simulated enemy forces in the infantry immersion trainer (IIT) at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, June 30, 2024. The IIT provided immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and partner nations in infantry tactics. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8510149
    VIRIN: 240630-M-AS577-1207
    Resolution: 7491x4997
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer
    U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer
    U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer at RIMPAC 2024
    U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer at RIMPAC 2024

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    3rd Fleet
    Infantry
    Partnership
    RIMPAC 2024
    IMEFSummerSeries

