U.S., ROK Marines take on the Infantry Immersion Trainer

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob Hudson, right, a platoon commander assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Vermont, reviews a terrain model with Republic of Korea marines before the infantry immersion trainer (IIT) at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, June 30, 2024. The terrain model was used to orient U.S. and ROK Marines to the scheme of maneuver for the simulated mission in the IIT. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 Photo by Cpl Luis Agostini Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US