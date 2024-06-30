Royal Canadian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy play in tennis tournament during RIMPAC 2024

Republic of Korea Navy Captain Moon Jong HWA from Jinhae, South Korea assigned to the ROKS Yulgok Yi I (DDG 992) returns a serve from Royal Canadian Navy Sailor First Class Sarah Sundac from Windsor, Ontario assigned to the HMCS VANCOUVER (FFH 331) during a tournament at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician)

Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Hometown: WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CA Hometown: JINHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR