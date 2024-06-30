Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Canadian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy Play in Tennis Tournament During RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Royal Canadian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy Play in Tennis Tournament During RIMPAC 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    (Left to right) OKS Yulgok Yi I (DDG 992) sailors Lt. Cmdr. Lee Don Hoon and Capt. Moon Jong Hwa, both from Jinhae, South Korea, compete in a tennis tournament against HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) sailors, Sailor First Class Chaim Pabulayan of Calgary, Alberta, and Sailor First Class Sarah Sundac of Windsor, Ontario, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 30. Twenty nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Navy photo by Aviator Conor R.G. Munn).

