    NCIS, local law enforcement work in concert during strangulation prevention training

    NCIS, local law enforcement work in concert during strangulation prevention training

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Gael Strack, chief executive officer and co-founder for the Alliance for HOPE International and overseer of the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, shares a presentation and speaks about the important role petechiae plays in obtaining evidence for strangulation prosecution. More than 18 different agencies participated in the training, hosted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:19
