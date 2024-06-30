NCIS, local law enforcement work in concert during strangulation prevention training

Gael Strack, chief executive officer and co-founder for the Alliance for HOPE International and overseer of the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, shares a presentation and speaks about the important role petechiae plays in obtaining evidence for strangulation prosecution. More than 18 different agencies participated in the training, hosted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Date Taken: 06.27.2024
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US