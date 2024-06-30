NCIS hosts strangulation investigation training to NE FL law enforcement, advocates and medical professionals

Photo By Julie Lucas | Gael Strack, chief executive officer and co-founder for the Alliance for HOPE...... read more read more Photo By Julie Lucas | Gael Strack, chief executive officer and co-founder for the Alliance for HOPE International and overseer of the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, shares a presentation and speaks about the important role petechiae plays in obtaining evidence for strangulation prosecution. More than 18 different agencies participated in the training, hosted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. see less | View Image Page

A two-day training on domestic violence strangulation investigations was sponsored by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Southern Field Office. Participants included representatives from six multi-disciplinary military organizations such as NCIS, Fleet and Family Support Center, Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiners (SAMFE), Navy Office of Special Trial Counsel, as well as 18 civilian organizations which included the Florida Department of Health and numerous law enforcement agencies June 26-27.

Lectures consisted of trainings supported by the Alliance for HOPE International and the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention (TISP), which involved discussions on the lethality of strangulation in the context of intimate partner violence, identifying the signs and symptoms of strangulation, understanding the trauma of strangulation, prosecuting offenses without victim testimony, and more.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder for the Alliance for HOPE International and overseer of the TISP Gael Strack, shared the importance of these trainings.

“The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention is about education, awareness, and how to improve your investigation, documentation, prosecution, and advocacy for the strangled victim. It is extremely important because now we know the truth. The truth is if you’re strangled even one time, you’re 750 percent more likely to be killed by your abuser,” Strack said. “The truth is that this is a gender crime. Men strangle women. It is a weapon of choice, and it is very deadly. It only takes a matter of seconds to cause somebody to pass out and a matter of minutes to cause someone to die. And, what happens in between is generally brain damage or other internal injury. This is about life or death.”

Because strangulation cases are often evidence-hidden crimes, attorneys often have a hard time obtaining prosecutions.

“Victims don’t’ have any (visible) bleeding, bruises, cuts or scrapes,” said NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Jeffrey Kierman. “However, internally it can be deadly even if they survived the initial attack and the threat posed to that victim.”

Fear and hesitation are often traits strangulation victims face.

“People who have been strangled are often in a relationship that is so controlling, they’re going to have a lot of fear, and trying to reassure them to make sure it doesn’t happen again can be difficult. Strangulation and other intimate partner violence cases can be difficult to investigate; but through this training we are teaching investigators to identify and collect evidence that may potentially support a criminal prosecution,” he said.

NCIS Special Agent in Charge Barbara Jackson of the Southeast Field Office added how such cases require an interdisciplinary approach needed to address domestic violence allegations.

“First responders, investigators, medical, advocacy, and military commanders are all involved,” Jackson shared. “The danger when strangulation is reported, specifically women who experience non-fatal strangulation by their partners, are at a 750 percent increased risk of homicide at the hands of the offender.”

These trainings give domestic violence the voice many never get the chance to use. According to TISP, strangulation has been identified as one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence and sexual violence; unconsciousness may occur within seconds, and death within minutes. It is the ultimate form of power and control as the batterer demonstrates his command over the victim’s next breath.

“It’s often underappreciated by the victim, by law enforcement, and by medical providers because we’re just not seeing those bruises or broken bones that you want to see when building a solid felony case,” said Law Enforcement Training Manager at the Alliance for HOPE International Joe Bianco.

During the training, guests shared their knowledge and participated in group exercises. According to Naval Hospital Jacksonville Forensic Nurse Terri Augspurger, the unity of the group made this training worthwhile for her.

“I was excited to work with NCIS to host this unfortunately necessary, but vital training. Being able to attend this kind of training in Jacksonville with numerous other agencies can help unite us in our mission to identify domestic violence and hopefully see a decrease in cases,” she said.

For more information, visit strangulationtraininginstitute.com.