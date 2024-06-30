Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lone Star welcome [Image 3 of 4]

    Operation Lone Star welcome

    ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    The Nebraska National Guard Meritorious Service Medal sits on table, June 27, 2024, during a welcome home ceremony at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska. Airmen and Soldiers of Operation Lone Star deployed to the Southern Border on April 1, 2024, in response to the State of Texas’ request for assistance from states across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lone Star welcome [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Operation Lone Star
    Camp Ashland

