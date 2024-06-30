Operation Lone Star welcome

Joseph Kelly, Lietenant Governor of the State of Nebraska, speaks to Airmen, Soldiers and families, June 27, 2024, during a welcome home ceremony at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska. Airmen and Soldiers of Operation Lone Star deployed to the Southern Border on April 1, 2024, in response to the State of Texas’ request for assistance from states across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Location: ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US