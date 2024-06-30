Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th OG Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    325th OG Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Niebuhr, right, receives the 325th Operations Group guidon from Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 28, 2024. The ceremony symbolized Niebuhr taking command of the 325th OG, responsible for the flying and support of the operations and training of F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8509455
    VIRIN: 240628-F-LY429-1075
    Resolution: 4522x2544
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 325th OG Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325th OG Change of Command

    TAGS

    Acc
    usaf
    change of command
    tyndall
    OG

