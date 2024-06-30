325th OG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Niebuhr, right, receives the 325th Operations Group guidon from Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 28, 2024. The ceremony symbolized Niebuhr taking command of the 325th OG, responsible for the flying and support of the operations and training of F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

