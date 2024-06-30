325th OG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeddyann Robinson, Tyndall Air Force Base honor guardsman, stands in formation during the 325th Operations Group change of command ceremony at Tyndall AFB, Florida, June 28, 2024. Honor guardsmen typically perform duties in honor guard for six months before returning to their original job but can also extend to stay in their position longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

