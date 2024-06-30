Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th OG Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    325th OG Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeddyann Robinson, Tyndall Air Force Base honor guardsman, stands in formation during the 325th Operations Group change of command ceremony at Tyndall AFB, Florida, June 28, 2024. Honor guardsmen typically perform duties in honor guard for six months before returning to their original job but can also extend to stay in their position longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:00
    Photo ID: 8509453
    VIRIN: 240628-F-LY429-1009
    Resolution: 5134x2888
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 325th OG Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325th OG Change of Command
    325th OG Change of Command

    Acc
    usaf
    change of command
    tyndall
    OG

