U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group Operations Researcher and Systems Analyst, Lt. Col. Kaylee Bandy poses for a photo with Lt. Col. Rachel Cepis, Director of Women in U.S. Army Special Operations Forces Initiative at the Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium in Arlington, Va., June 27. Women of all ranks from all branches of service gathered for professional development through networking, education, and mentorship June 26 – 28.
USARCG Leader Impacted by Joint Women's Leadership Symposium
