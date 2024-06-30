Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCG Leader Impacted by Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    USARCG Leader Impacted by Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group Operations Researcher and Systems Analyst, Lt. Col. Kaylee Bandy poses for a photo with Lt. Col. Rachel Cepis, Director of Women in U.S. Army Special Operations Forces Initiative at the Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium in Arlington, Va., June 27. Women of all ranks from all branches of service gathered for professional development through networking, education, and mentorship June 26 – 28.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCG Leader Impacted by Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

