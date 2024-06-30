U.S. Army Reserve Careers Group Operational Research Systems Analyst, Lt. Col. Kaylee Bandy visited Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 28, during the Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium. Women of all ranks from all branches of service gathered for professional development through networking, education, and mentorship June 26 – 28.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:52 Photo ID: 8509433 VIRIN: 240628-A-QH536-2526 Resolution: 672x821 Size: 207.55 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARCG Leader Impacted by Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.