    49th MXG aids Hellenic Air Force in training course development [Image 3 of 3]

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    The 49th Maintenance Group training flight building can be seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 1, 2024. 49th MXG instructors hold monthly training courses on blade bending and borescope inspection, which the Hellenic Air Force has chosen to mirror for their own F-16 Viper maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    This work, 49th MXG aids Hellenic Air Force in training course development [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    training
    Hellenic Air Force
    HAF
    49th MXG

