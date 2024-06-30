U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Raulerson, 49th Maintenance Group propulsion instructor, center, instructs a blade bending course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 1, 2024. In June, the Hellenic Air Force stood up a training program for their F-16 Fighting Falcon engine maintainers which mirrors the USAF’s program, using materials provided by the 49th MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8509382
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-NB682-1016
|Resolution:
|5335x3550
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 49th MXG aids Hellenic Air Force in training course development [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
49th MXG aids Hellenic Air Force in training course development
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT