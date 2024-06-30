49th MXG aids Hellenic Air Force in training course development

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Raulerson, 49th Maintenance Group propulsion instructor, center, instructs a blade bending course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 1, 2024. In June, the Hellenic Air Force stood up a training program for their F-16 Fighting Falcon engine maintainers which mirrors the USAF’s program, using materials provided by the 49th MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

