A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs an aerial demonstration at the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on June 30, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team performs flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by First Lieutenant Nathan Poblete)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 15:30
|Photo ID:
|8509373
|VIRIN:
|240630-F-JJ999-1035
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Demo Team at Warriors over the Wasatch Airshow 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Nathan Poblete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
