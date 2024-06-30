F-35A Demo Team at Warriors over the Wasatch Airshow 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs an aerial demonstration at the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on June 30, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team performs flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by First Lieutenant Nathan Poblete)

