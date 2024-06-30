Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team at Warriors over the Wasatch Airshow 2024 [Image 9 of 9]

    F-35A Demo Team at Warriors over the Wasatch Airshow 2024

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Poblete 

    F-35A Demo Team

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs an aerial demonstration at the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on June 30, 2024. The F-35 Demo Team performs flights regularly to maintain flying certifications and to uphold and maintain their mission and Air Force recruiting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by First Lieutenant Nathan Poblete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:30
    Photo ID: 8509380
    VIRIN: 240630-F-JJ999-1039
    Resolution: 6466x4311
    Size: 938.75 KB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Warriors over the Wasatch Airshow 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Nathan Poblete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Hill Air Force Base
    388th Fighter Wing
    419th Fighter Wing

