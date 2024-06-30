A view of Travis AFB

A fleet of U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft sit on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 28, 2024. Travis AFB’s host unit is the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the U.S. Air Force’s largest air mobility organization in terms of personnel, which controls more than $15.8 billion in total resources, including 7,035 acres, 420 buildings and about 1,270 military family housing units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US