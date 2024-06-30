Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A view of Travis AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    A view of Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A fleet of U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft sit on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 28, 2024. Travis AFB’s host unit is the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the U.S. Air Force’s largest air mobility organization in terms of personnel, which controls more than $15.8 billion in total resources, including 7,035 acres, 420 buildings and about 1,270 military family housing units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8508989
    VIRIN: 240628-F-OY799-1013
    Resolution: 7335x4126
    Size: 11.75 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A view of Travis AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    tilt-shift lens

