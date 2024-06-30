Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Lens: Public Affairs [Image 1 of 2]

    Behind the Lens: Public Affairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, and Solomon Navarro, 60th AMW visual information manager, record video during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 14, 2024. Public affairs specialists merge together the expertise of broadcast, photo and written journalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8508988
    VIRIN: 240614-F-OY799-1122
    Resolution: 6567x4383
    Size: 17.77 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Behind the Lens: Public Affairs
    A view of Travis AFB

    Airmen
    USAF
    Public Affairs Specialist

