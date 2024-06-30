Behind the Lens: Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, and Solomon Navarro, 60th AMW visual information manager, record video during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 14, 2024. Public affairs specialists merge together the expertise of broadcast, photo and written journalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
