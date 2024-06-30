Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CanSat Competition 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    CanSat Competition 2024

    MONTEREY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    After countless hours of preparation, flight testing, and launching, 31 student teams from universities and colleges around the world participated in the CanSat Aerospace Competition in Monterey, Virginia, June 6-9, 2024. (U.S. Naval Research Laboratory/Ivan Galysh)

    Winners of the 2024 Student CanSat Competition Announced

    Engineering
    STEM
    Aeronautics
    Rocketry
    Academia

