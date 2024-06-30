Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CanSat Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    CanSat Competition 2024

    MONTEREY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Students from team PWr Aerospace from the Wrocław University of Science and Technology Aerospace, Poland, win first place in the 2024 International CanSat Competition held June 6-9, 2024 in Monterey, Virginia. Sponsored by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, AAS, NASA, Kratos, Praxis and VAST, the four-day competition is an undergraduate and graduate level design-build-launch event simulating the end-to-end life cycle of a complex engineering and aeronautics project. Photo: American Astronautical Society (AAS)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8508976
    VIRIN: 240609-N-NO204-1001
    Resolution: 1174x787
    Size: 582.19 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CanSat Competition 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CanSat Competition 2024
    CanSat Competition 2024
    CanSat Competition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winners of the 2024 Student CanSat Competition Announced

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    STEM
    Aeronautics
    Rocketry
    Academia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT