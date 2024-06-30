Students from team PWr Aerospace from the Wrocław University of Science and Technology Aerospace, Poland, win first place in the 2024 International CanSat Competition held June 6-9, 2024 in Monterey, Virginia. Sponsored by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, AAS, NASA, Kratos, Praxis and VAST, the four-day competition is an undergraduate and graduate level design-build-launch event simulating the end-to-end life cycle of a complex engineering and aeronautics project. Photo: American Astronautical Society (AAS)
This work, CanSat Competition 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Winners of the 2024 Student CanSat Competition Announced
