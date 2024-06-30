U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Basic cadets from the Class of 2028 and cadet cadre participate in the annual Swearing-In ceremony held on Stillman Field at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8508640
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-XD900-1026
|Resolution:
|4362x2903
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Class of 2028 Swearing In Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT