    USAFA Class of 2028 Swearing In Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    USAFA Class of 2028 Swearing In Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Basic cadets from the Class of 2028 and cadet cadre participate in the annual Swearing-In ceremony held on Stillman Field at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8508646
    VIRIN: 240627-F-XD900-1052
    Resolution: 4583x3050
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Class of 2028 Swearing In Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swearing in
    USAFA
    Class of 2024

