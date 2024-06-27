Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops into Bunker DZ [Image 7 of 14]

    Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops into Bunker DZ

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Chaos Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operations into Bunker DZ at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 24, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 04:54
    Photo ID: 8508313
    VIRIN: 240624-A-XB890-1018
    Resolution: 4321x6481
    Size: 698.08 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops into Bunker DZ [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

