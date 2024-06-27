U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Chaos Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare for landing during an airborne operation into Bunker DZ at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 24, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 04:54 Photo ID: 8508315 VIRIN: 240624-A-XB890-1020 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.78 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops into Bunker DZ [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.