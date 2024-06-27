240701-N-HT008-212 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 1, 2024) Cmdr. Justan Caesar, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) salutes side boys during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 1, 2024. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 02:09
|Photo ID:
|8508195
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-HT008-6776
|Resolution:
|5998x3999
|Size:
|914.32 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
