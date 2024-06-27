Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240701-N-HT008-212 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 1, 2024) Cmdr. Justan Caesar, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) salutes side boys during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 1, 2024. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8508195
    VIRIN: 240701-N-HT008-6776
    Resolution: 5998x3999
    Size: 914.32 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Johnson
    #Ralph
    #Change
    #Command
    #DESRON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT