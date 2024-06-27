USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

240701-N-HT008-196 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 1, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan on July 1, 2024. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

