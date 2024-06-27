Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey [Image 7 of 7]

    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the annual Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Carey Fitness Center, Camp Casey, South Korea on June 28. The event was held in order to promote friendship between the Republic of Korea and the United States alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8507878
    VIRIN: 240628-A-SW272-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 967.5 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Karina Recendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey
    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey
    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey
    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey
    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey
    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey
    2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Imcom-Pacific
    Target_NewsPacific
    Imcom-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT