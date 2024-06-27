United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the annual Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Carey Fitness Center, Camp Casey, South Korea on June 28. The event was held in order to promote friendship between the Republic of Korea and the United States alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 00:34
|Photo ID:
|8507878
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-SW272-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|967.5 KB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Karina Recendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT