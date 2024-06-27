2024 Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Camp Casey

United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the annual Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Carey Fitness Center, Camp Casey, South Korea on June 28. The event was held in order to promote friendship between the Republic of Korea and the United States alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez)

Date Taken: 06.24.2024
Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR