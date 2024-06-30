CAMP CASEY, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and the Foreigners Taekwondo Cultural Association (FTCA) co-hosted the 2024 ROK & U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Exhibition, celebrating the 71st anniversary of the ROK-U.S. alliance, at Carey Fitness Center, Camp Casey, June 28.



Kim Mun Ok, the president of FTCA, and Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, the Deputy Commanding General of Operations, Eighth Army, emphasized the importance of the annual exhibition as they welcomed guests and thanked participants during their opening remarks.



“We are able to honor the legacy of our historic partnership, exemplifying the decades of discipline and training through the spirit of competition,” said Crockett. “These events not only play a central role in expanding cultural understanding, but they also provide the foundation for strengthened bonds to influence generations to come – these competitors today are tomorrow’s leaders.”



420 ROK Soldiers from Capital Defense Command, 1st Corps, 2nd Corps, 5th Corps, 7th Corps, Special Forces, ROK Air Force, ROK Marines and the ROK Navy competed against 400 U.S. Army Soldiers from various commands on the peninsula throughout the day. Exhibition categories included combat taekwondo sparring, hand blade pine board breaking, high jump kicking, speed kicking, speed punching and group self-defense martial arts.



“This is my first time attending this event, and it’s great that it brings in both the ROK and U.S. militaries,” said Sgt. 1st Class Aubrey Taylor of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. “It builds a cultural awareness amongst both countries and me and my soldiers are enjoying ourselves.”



The ROK & U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Exhibition has been held annually since 2003, to promote friendship within the ROK-U.S. alliance and introduce taekwondo to American Soldiers.



“I’ve been dedicated as a taekwondo instructor for USFK for three years and I’ve been excited for this special taekwondo event to happen for a while,” said Cho Young, a long-time taekwondo instructor on Camp Casey. “It means a lot for the U.S. and ROK Army alliance and friendship.”



Friendly events and activities like the FCTA Taekwondo Exhibition promote friendship and strengthen the bonds between Soldiers in the ROK-U.S. alliance.

