Warriors over the Wasatch Airshow 2024

Kian Klempan, left, a volunteer from Enid, Oklahoma for "Lady Liberty," a restored A-26 World War II fast attack bomber, educates spectators at the Warriors over the Wasatch airshow at Hill Air Force Base June 28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)
