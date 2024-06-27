Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 10:34 Photo ID: 8507469 VIRIN: 240629-F-MI196-1004 Resolution: 5379x3579 Size: 2.74 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Warriors over the Wasatch Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.