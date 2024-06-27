Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball | Team Air Force | MSgt Kamaile Casillas [Image 4 of 11]

    2024 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball | Team Air Force | MSgt Kamaile Casillas

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    MSgt Kamaile Casillas participating in the sitting volleyball competition during the 2024 Warrior Games.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (US Air Force Photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

