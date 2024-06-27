7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza

240629-N-WM182-1138 PATTAYA, Thailand (June 29, 2004) Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket, from Pasco, Washington, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band "Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble," performs at the Royal Garden Plaza mall in Pattaya, Thailand, June 29, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

