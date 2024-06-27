Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza [Image 8 of 15]

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240629-N-WM182-1093 PATTAYA, Thailand (June 29, 2004) Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band "Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble" perform at the Royal Garden Plaza mall in Pattaya, Thailand, June 29, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 23:28
    VIRIN: 240629-N-WM182-1093
    Location: PATTAYA, TH
    7th Fleet Band
    Performance
    Navy Band
    C7F
    Woodwind

