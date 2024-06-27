Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team Australia athlete Lt. Kirby Watts celebrates during a medal ceremony for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games swimming event at the Orlando Health National Training Center in Clermont, Florida, June 29, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8507138
    VIRIN: 240629-A-TP754-9688
    Resolution: 5129x4017
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition
    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition
    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition
    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition
    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition
    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WarriorGames24
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT