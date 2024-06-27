2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Dive Into the Swimming Competition

Retired U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Ferrell, Team Air Force athlete, catches his breath after his race during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games swimming event at the Orlando Health National Training Center in Clermont, Florida, June 29, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin)

