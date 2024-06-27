U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Rydesky launches a shotput during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 28, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from Australian Defence Forces are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christie Ann Belfort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 12:18 Photo ID: 8507015 VIRIN: 240628-A-ZX157-1293 Resolution: 4433x6650 Size: 3.04 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.