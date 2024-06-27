Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoD Warrior Games

    2024 DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jack Peko competes in field events during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 28, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from Australian Defence Forces are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christie Ann Belfort)

