    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

     Amphibious Combat Vehicle Arrival to 3d Marine Division [Image 5 of 8]

     Amphibious Combat Vehicle Arrival to 3d Marine Division

    NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines disembark Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2024. The arrival of the ACV to 3d Marine Division realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The ACV is designed for conducting amphibious operations in support of the Joint Force with allies and partners in distributed maritime environments. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)

