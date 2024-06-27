 Amphibious Combat Vehicle Arrival to 3d Marine Division

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Kanta disembarks an Amphibious Combat Vehicle at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2024. The arrival of the ACV to 3d Marine Division realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The ACV is designed for conducting amphibious operations in support of the Joint Force with allies and partners in distributed maritime environments. Kanta, a native of Montana, is an ACV Crewman with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)

