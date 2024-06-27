Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 in San Diego [Image 1 of 3]
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
06.27.2024
Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants conduct a shoring drill with Coast Guard personnel during a tour of Sector San Diego facilities. Established in 1948 in San Diego, Calif. June 27, 2024., the JCOC program bridges the gap between the civilian sector and the U.S. Armed Forces. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.
Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 in San Diego
