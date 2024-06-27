Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 in San Diego

Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants conduct a shoring drill with Coast Guard personnel during a tour of Sector San Diego facilities. Established in 1948 in San Diego, Calif. June 27, 2024., the JCOC program bridges the gap between the civilian sector and the U.S. Armed Forces. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 00:29 Photo ID: 8506741 VIRIN: 240627-G-XX113-5459 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.53 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN