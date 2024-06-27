Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 in San Diego

Coast Guard Sector San Diego personnel demonstrate rescue techniques to Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants in San Diego, Calif. June 27, 2024. The JCOC program offers American business and community leaders an immersive experience in military operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.

