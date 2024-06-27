Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 in San Diego [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Sector San Diego personnel demonstrate rescue techniques to Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants in San Diego, Calif. June 27, 2024. The JCOC program offers American business and community leaders an immersive experience in military operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 00:29
    Photo ID: 8506743
    VIRIN: 240627-G-XX113-7973
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    San Diego
    JCOC
    Joint Civilian Orientation Conference

