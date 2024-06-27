Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOI-West ITB Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    SOI-West ITB Change of Command

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Carl A. Quist, the incoming commanding officer of Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry West, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 28, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Michael B. Harmon relinquished command of ITB, SOI-West to Lt. Col. Carl A. Quist. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing officer to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8506346
    VIRIN: 240628-M-FS018-1140
    Resolution: 6505x4337
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOI-West ITB Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOI-West ITB Change of Command
    SOI-West ITB Change of Command
    SOI-West ITB Change of Command
    SOI-West ITB Change of Command
    SOI-West ITB Change of Command
    SOI-West ITB Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    change of command
    ITB
    SOI-West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT