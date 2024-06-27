SOI-West ITB Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Carl A. Quist, left, the incoming commanding officer, receives the colors from Lt. Col. Michael B. Harmon, the outgoing commanding officer, both of Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry West, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 28, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Michael B. Harmon relinquished command of ITB, SOI-West to Lt. Col. Carl A. Quist. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing officer to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

