    Track Races during the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 7 of 8]

    Track Races during the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Retired U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class Hyoshin Cha, Team Army athlete, pushes through the track during the 800 Meter Run 3.0 Wheelchair event the 2024 DoD Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Jun. 27, 2024. The track competition is composed of six major events for both wheelchair and ambulatory athletes: the 100M sprint, 200M sprint, 400M sprint, 800M race, 1500M race, and 4x100M relay race competitions. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Track Races during the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

