Track Races during the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Heather Sealover, Team Air Force athlete, wheels in a race during the track event of the 2024 DoD Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Jun. 27, 2024. The track competition is composed of six major events for both wheelchair and ambulatory athletes: the 100M sprint, 200M sprint, 400M sprint, 800M race, 1500M race, and 4x100M relay race competitions. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

