Coast Guard Air Station Savannah conducts change of command ceremony

An award for Cmdr. Michael Brimblecom, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, rests on a table following a change of command ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, June 28, 2024. Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander, Coast Guard Seventh District, presided over the ceremony in which Brimblecom transferred command of Air Station Savannah to Cmdr. Maegan Schwartz. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

