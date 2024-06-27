Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah conducts change of command ceremony

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's seal printed on the tail of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Air Station Savannah’s change of command ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, June 28, 2024. Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander, Coast Guard Seventh District, presided over the ceremony in which Cmdr. Michael Brimblecom transferred command of Air Station Savannah to Cmdr. Maegan Schwartz. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 14:13
    VIRIN: 240628-G-VY010-1001
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Savannah
    Coast Guard
    Change of Command
    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

