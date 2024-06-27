Coast Guard Air Station Savannah conducts change of command ceremony

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's seal printed on the tail of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Air Station Savannah’s change of command ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, June 28, 2024. Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander, Coast Guard Seventh District, presided over the ceremony in which Cmdr. Michael Brimblecom transferred command of Air Station Savannah to Cmdr. Maegan Schwartz. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

