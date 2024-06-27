Thank you to all military and civilian employees that participated in base-wide clean up to clear weeds and debris throughout Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on June 24. You're efforts are appreciated!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:15 Photo ID: 8505218 VIRIN: 240624-O-DU308-7565 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 13.13 MB Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base Wide Clean-Up [Image 3 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.