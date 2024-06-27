Thank you to all military and civilian employees that participated in base-wide clean up to clear weeds and debris throughout Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on June 24. You're efforts are appreciated!
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8505216
|VIRIN:
|240624-O-DU308-2261
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base wide Clean-Up [Image 3 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT