USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Flight Operations in Support of Valiant Shield 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) crouch as an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 lands on the flight deck during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

